Bentley's debut EV launch delayed due to software challenges

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:34 pm Mar 19, 202405:34 pm

What's the story Bentley, the British luxury car manufacturer, has announced a delay in the launch of its inaugural electric vehicle (EV) from 2025 to 2026. This postponement is attributed to software-related issues and "platform-related concerns," as stated by CEO Adrian Hallmark. The EV, set to be produced in the UK and built on the Premium Platform Electric, is slated for unveiling in late 2026, with customer deliveries in 2027. This delay mirrors similar setbacks experienced by other models under the Volkswagen Group.

Setback

Bentley's ambition for full electrification pushed back

Bentley has also adjusted its goal of achieving full electrification by the end of this decade, pushing it back to 2033. This three-year delay will enable the company to channel more resources into plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs), facilitating a smoother transition toward an all-electric line-up early into the next decade. This decision comes on the heels of an unexpected surge in demand for hybrids, prompting Bentley to invest "hundreds of millions" into a new generation of PHEVs.

Future

Bentley's forthcoming high-performance plug-in hybrid

Prior to launching its first zero-emission model, Bentley intends to roll out a high-performance plug-in hybrid system centered around a V8 engine. This new system will indirectly replace the outgoing W12 engine and is expected to feature in GT, GTC, as well as Flying Spur models come 2024. Meanwhile, the existing V6 PHEV will remain available and the Bentayga model will keep its pure petrol engine until 2026 when it is scheduled to become electric-only.

Specs

Advanced battery technology to power Bentley's first EV

The upcoming Bentley EV will be a completely new product. It will feature a high-performance Speed version, dubbed "the W12 of batteries," with electric motors engineered to deliver 50-100% more power than internal combustion engines. The batteries in the first Bentley EV are projected to offer a range of around 720km on a single charge, and it will take fewer than 20 minutes to recharge the battery from 10-80%.

Facts

Bentley's current market performance and sales figures

The Bentayga currently dominates Bentley's sales, accounting for 44% of total volume in 2023. Trailing closely behind are the Continental GT/GTC with a 31% share, and the Flying Spur with a 25% share. However, in 2023, Bentley experienced an overall decrease in total deliveries by 11%, down to just over 13,000 units. Despite this downturn, the company remains committed to investing heavily in its transition toward electric vehicles.