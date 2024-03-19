Next Article

It will ride on alloy rims

Bajaj Auto's upcoming CNG motorcycle might be called Bruzer

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:09 pm Mar 19, 2024

What's the story Bajaj Auto's eagerly awaited CNG bike, recently sighted during its testing phase, is rumored to bear the name Bruzer, as per insiders associated with the project. This new entrant could be powered by one of Bajaj's commuter category engines - 102cc, 115cc, or 124cc. The Bruzer also promises a novel alloy wheel design and hand guards. Its price point is anticipated to align with the Platina range.

Performance

Bajaj CNG bike: Mileage prospects

While the exact engine category for the Bajaj CNG bike remains a mystery, it's speculated that it might be based on either the 115cc or 124cc engines. The incorporation of CNG technology could lead to reduced running expenses, potentially crowning it as the most fuel-efficient bike. The launch is slated for this festive season, with its pricing expected to surpass that of the current Platina and CT range.

Specs

Design aspects and features of the Bajaj Bruzer

Despite the low-resolution spy images, several design aspects of the Bajaj Bruzer can be identified. The bike comes equipped with an LED headlight, a compact front cowl, knuckle guards, and fresh five-spoke alloy wheels. It seems to be a practical and roomy vehicle, consistent with most Indian commuter motorcycles. The bike will feature a disc brake at the front. However, whether it will offer single-channel ABS like the Platina 110 remains uncertain.

Pricing

How much will it cost?

Bajaj Auto will reveal the pricing and availability information of the Bruzer in India at the time of its debut. However, the CNG bike is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs. 70,000 (ex-showroom).