It should have a range of around 181km per charge

Everything we know about Harley-Davidson's LiveWire S2 Mulholland electric bike

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:58 pm Mar 19, 202403:58 pm

What's the story LiveWire, a subsidiary of Harley-Davidson, is gearing up to broaden its electric motorcycle range with the unveiling of the S2 Mulholland. This fresh addition, set to be launched on March 21, will be the third model in the company's line-up. The bike will draw heavily from LiveWire's S2 Arrow Architecture and is predicted to share similar specifications with its sibling model, the S2 Del Mar.

Looks

Design of the upcoming motorcycle

A preview video showcases 'Mulholland' and 'Model 003' emblazoned on what would traditionally be the 'fuel tank,' signifying its place in LiveWire's lineup. The rider's erect seating position implies a comfortable journey, while the spacious design of the bike suggests it could accommodate a passenger for short trips. The innovative S2 Arrow Architecture integrates an electric motor, electronic systems, and battery pack into a single unit, that forms a monocoque chassis linked to a steering headstock and swingarm.

Powertrain

Performance of LiveWire S2 Mulholland

The performance metrics of the S2 Mulholland are likely to parallel those of a mid-range petrol motorcycle, akin to its sibling model, the S2 Del Mar. This existing model boasts a 10.5kWh battery pack that claims an urban range of 181km, and necessitates 78 minutes for full charging using a Level 2 fast-charger. It is speculated that the battery capacity and range for Mulholland will be similar or slightly less than those of the S2 Del Mar.

Problems

LiveWire issues recall for S2 Del Mar over powertrain glitch

On a related note, LiveWire has voluntarily initiated a recall for the 2024 LiveWire S2 Del Mar e-motorcycle in the US market, due to a software glitch. The electric powertrain could potentially shut down unexpectedly and fail to reboot. This recall impacts approximately 523 units produced between July 26, 2023, and January 30, 2024. The company plans to rectify the issue through an over-the-air (OTA) software update at no additional cost to customers.