The car will be launched in 2025

Volkswagen's sub-4-meter SUV in the works for Indian market

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:36 pm Mar 19, 202403:36 pm

What's the story A camouflaged vehicle from Volkswagen, sporting red temporary registration plates, has been sighted undergoing testing for the first time. Speculations are rife that this could either be a fresh sub-4-meter SUV or a revamped version of the existing Taigun model. The spy images also hint that this might be a prototype for the forthcoming SKODA sub-4-meter SUV, which was recently unveiled and is predicted to have a Volkswagen equivalent.

Availability

The car will debut next year

SKODA Auto Volkswagen India is reportedly devising strategies to infiltrate the compact SUV segment. The company recently revealed plans for a new model for the Indian market, and gave a sneak peek of its fascia at an event. This new vehicle, slated for launch next year, will offer competitive pricing and specifications as per SKODA. It is also expected that this model will inspire a Volkswagen equivalent.

Looks

Design elements of the car

The spotted vehicle bears design similarities to the Volkswagen Taigun, including a comparably shaped C-pillar and connected taillights. Other distinctive features include a shark-fin antenna, roof rails, and a high-mounted LED stop lamp. The brake lights on both ends seem to create a C-shaped effect. Despite its camouflage, the vehicle's straight character lines as well as creases hint at a uniquely German design aesthetic.

Features

Anticipated features and powertrain options

The upcoming car is speculated to boast several high-end features, including a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, an ADAS suite, and rear disc brakes. Regarding the powertrain, it's predicted that the vehicle will be fueled by a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 114hp/Nm, and a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol unit that puts out 148hp/250Nm.