It can hit a top speed of 280km/h

Mercedes-AMG unveils 2025 GT43 Coupe with a four-cylinder engine

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:10 pm Mar 19, 202403:10 pm

What's the story Mercedes-AMG has rolled out a fresh entry-level model, the GT43 Coupe, equipped with a compact 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine. This model signifies a shift from the V8 mills of its forerunners, favoring rear-wheel-drive. The GT43 mirrors the SL Roadster's switch to a four-cylinder motor in 2022, and promises to deliver more power than its convertible sibling with an impressive output of 416hp.

Engine

What about its performance?

The newly introduced GT43 Coupe delivers 500Nm of torque, marking an improvement of 20Nm compared to the SL43. The vehicle incorporates a mild-hybrid setup that offers an additional temporary power surge of 14hp. Despite its smaller engine size, the GT43 can achieve top speeds of up to 280km/h, with power being transferred to the rear axle through a nine-speed, dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Features

Design and availability

While Mercedes-AMG has yet to reveal the kerb weight of the GT43 Coupe, it is anticipated to be significantly lighter due to the removal of four cylinders and an all-wheel-drive system. The new model will hit European markets with a standard two-seat configuration or an optional 2+2 layout. Mercedes has also confirmed that this car will make its debut in the US as part of its 2025 model year line-up, with further details expected closer to launch.

Usage

New norm for high-end models by Mercedes-AMG

The compact 2.0-liter engine featured in the GT43 Coupe isn't exclusive to this model. It has also found its place in other premium models like the SL43, C63, and GLC63. This engine, known internally as M139l, holds the title for the world's most potent series production four-cylinder engine and is longitudinally mounted in these higher-end vehicles. Intriguingly, a transverse version of this motor powers the base model of Lotus Emira.