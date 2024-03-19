Next Article

The bike will ride on spoked wheels

Yezdi Streetfighter 334 to debut in India soon: Expected features

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:52 pm Mar 19, 202402:52 pm

What's the story The forthcoming Yezdi Streetfighter 334, a fresh addition to the Yezdi range, was recently shown at a dealer gathering. Slated for an Indian launch in the near future, this novel motorcycle will boast a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Its design echoes that of a scrambler and features a unique single-piece tuck-and-roll seat with a slightly reclined rear end.

Engine

Performance of Yezdi Streetfighter 334

The Yezdi Streetfighter 334 comes with a dual exhaust system, enhancing its sporty allure. The bike's performance metrics are likely to remain consistent, delivering an impressive power output of 29.3hp and peak torque of 28.2Nm. The engine will be mated to a six-speed gearbox, and will come standard with a slipper and assist clutch.

Features

Design and safety aspects

The Streetfighter 334 borrows numerous design cues from the existing Scrambler, including most body panels. It sports a round LED headlamp, LED indicators, and a subtly sculpted fuel tank. For safety measures, it comes fitted with a 320mm front and a 240mm rear disc brake, backed by a dual-channel ABS system. The bike rolls on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels, shod in block pattern CEAT Crossrad tires.

Insights

Market rivals and chassis details

Upon its introduction in the local market, the Yezdi Streetfighter 334 will lock horns with entry-level 350cc motorcycles such as the Honda CB350RS, the TVS Ronin, and the newly launched Hero Mavrick 440. The upcoming model utilizes the same chassis as the current Yezdi Scrambler, suggesting a robust base for this new bike.

Facts

Yezdi Scrambler updates and Roadking revival

A recent video teased an upgraded Yezdi Scrambler in development, featuring a fresh red paint job, a redesigned fuel tank, and high-end Pirelli tires. Alongside the Scrambler update, there's buzz about a potential comeback for Yezdi Roadking. Both bikes were on display at a dealer event, hinting at possible launches later this year.