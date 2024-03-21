Next Article

Once launched, the SUPERB will be the flagship sedan model for SKODA in India

SKODA to re-introduce SUPERB, OCTAVIA sedans in India

By Pradnesh Naik 10:42 am Mar 21, 202410:42 am

What's the story Petr Janeba, the brand director of SKODA, has confirmed the much-anticipated return of two beloved sedans in India, the SUPERB and OCTAVIA. Initially, these cars will be fully imported with the previous-generation SUPERB expected to grace showrooms in a matter of months. The fourth-gen OCTAVIA is projected to follow roughly a year later due to global availability and production timelines for right-hand drive models.

About SUPERB

Take a look at the revived SKODA SUPERB

SUPERB has been one of the most important cars for SKODA since its introduction in 2001. In its latest avatar, the premium sedan features a sloping roofline, adaptive LED headlamps, a wider butterfly grille, and new 19-inch designer wheels. It draws power from a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, churning out 190hp/320Nm. The mill is coupled with a seven-speed DSG gearbox. It will likely be offered in the opulent Laurent and Klement trim, estimated to start at around Rs. 43 lakh (ex-showroom).

Expected launch timeline

SKODA OCTAVIA may debut in 2025

Hot on the heels of the SUPERB, SKODA also plans to bring back OCTAVIA to India. The brand aims to cater to its existing customer base of 70,000 with an array of updates and facelifts planned until 2034. However, no specific timeline has been outlined for the sporty sedan's return as yet. Janeba clarified that sourcing parts and components for imports could take approximately 18 months due to new emissions testing requirements spanning over 200,000km.