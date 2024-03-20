Next Article

By Pradnesh Naik 07:37 pm Mar 20, 2024

What's the story BYD has seen an impressive response to its latest offering, the Seal EV, with over 500 bookings made within a fortnight of its launch. The electric sedan comes in three distinct models called Dynamic, Premium, and Performance, priced at Rs. 41 lakh, Rs. 45.55 lakh, and Rs. 53 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom). Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business at BYD India, expressed his confidence in the product and satisfaction with the market's enthusiastic response.

Special reservation perks and warranty for e-sedan

Those who reserve the Seal by March 31, will enjoy several perks including a complimentary 7kW home charger with installation service, a portable 3kW charging box, a VTOL mobile power supply unit, six years of roadside assistance, and one free service. The vehicle's battery comes with an 8-year or 160,000km warranty and an 8-year or 150,000km warranty for the motor and motor controller. Buyers get a 6-year or 150,000km warranty for the vehicle itself.

BYD Seal EV: Design, features, and charging capabilities

The BYD Seal is a sleek, four-door coupe-style sedan measuring 4,800mm in length, 1,875mm in width, and 1,460mm in height. It boasts a boot space of 400 liter and an additional storage of 53 liter under the bonnet. The vehicle is built on BYD's e-platform 3.0 and provides up to 650km range on a single charge. With DC fast-charging capabilities of up to 150kW, the sedan's battery can go from 10% to 80% in just 37 minutes.

Market impact and future prospects

The EV currently stands as BYD's flagship model in India and has no direct competitors at its price point. The launch marks the EV maker's third venture into the Indian market following the e6 MPV and Atto 3 SUV. According to Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business at BYD India, the robust market response to Seal EV indicates that Indian customers are eager for competitively priced and stylish options for eco-friendly motoring.