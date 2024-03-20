Next Article

Tata Motors upgrades Tiago.ev with new features

By Pradnesh Naik 06:38 pm Mar 20, 2024

What's the story Tata Motors has upgraded its entry-level electric vehicle, the Tiago.ev. New features include an auto-dimming IRVM and a 45W Type-C USB fast charging port. These upgrades are only available in the high-end XZ+ and XZ+ Tech Lux trims. Despite these enhancements, the price of the Tiago.ev remains unchanged, starting at Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This update comes on the heels of a recent price cut for the Tiago.ev by up to Rs. 70,000.

A closer look at the enhanced features in Tiago.ev

The newly introduced auto-dimming IRVM is a unique feature of the XZ+ Tech Lux Long Range variant of the Tiago.ev. On the other hand, both XZ+ Long Range and XZ+ Tech Lux Long Range variants come equipped with a 45W Type-C USB fast charging port, a convenient addition for front-row passengers. These new features join an already impressive array of amenities such as a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, cruise control, and an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Safety measures and battery options in the upgraded electric hatchback

The revamped Tiago.ev continues to offer safety features like dual airbags, ABS, EBD, rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, and a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The EV comes with two battery pack options: one with a capacity of 19.2kWh and another larger one at 24kWh. The latter can deliver a range of up to 315km on a charge. Charging times fluctuate between 5.1 hours and 6.4 hours, depending on the charger used.