The Rocket 3 is currently the flagship offering for Triumph Motorcycles

Triumph Motorcycles unveils its most powerful Rocket 3 models

By Pradnesh Naik 05:47 pm Mar 20, 202405:47 pm

What's the story Triumph Motorcycles has pulled the covers off its most potent series-production models yet, the Rocket 3 Storm R and GT. These bikes draw power from a 2,458cc, inline-three-cylinder engine that now churns out 182hp of power at 7,000rpm and 225Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. This signifies a boost of 15hp and 4Nm over the standard range. The new models have made their appearance on Triumph's Indian website with prices starting at Rs. 21.99 lakh and Rs. 22.59 lakh, respectively.

Rocket 3 models flaunt an appealing design with aluminium wheels

Both the Rocket 3 Storm and GT models surpass Triumph's own Speed Triple 1200 RS and the Ducati Diavel V4 in performance. The newly designed 10-spoke cast aluminium wheels are lighter, resulting in a reduced unsprung mass. Tires have transitioned from Avon Cobras to Metzeler Cruisetec rubber, with sizes remaining consistent at 150/80-R17 (front) and 240/50-R16 (rear). With a full tank of fuel, the R model tips the scales at 317kg while the GT weighs slightly more at 320kg.

The cruiser motorcycles offer new-age features

Both models of the Rocket 3 are equipped with a TFT instrument cluster that manages all available riding aids. The features include ABS, a traction control system, four riding modes, hill hold control, and cruise control. Additional options include heated grips, a bi-directional quickshifter, a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and Bluetooth connectivity for navigation support. Standard features on these models include keyless ignition, all-LED lighting, and a USB charging port.

Both variants exhibit blacked-out aesthetics

Aesthetically, the Rocket 3 models distinguish themselves from the standard version with a blacked-out finish on nearly every component. The three color options, blue, red, and black, are applied to either the top or bottom half of the tank for the R and GT models, respectively. The bikes also showcase black anodized finishes throughout, visible on parts such as rear frame forging, swingarm guard, forks lowers and yokes, risers, and handlebar clamps, among others.

Rocket 3 Storm models provide unique ergonomics

The choice between the Rocket 3 Storm R and GT models largely hinges on the rider's preferred riding position. The R model offers enhanced control and a sportier posture due to its handlebar placement, while the GT favors a more relaxed setup with a swept-back handlebar. The former features mid-position foot controls with vertical adjustments, while the latter has foot-forward control with horizontal adjustments. The GT also comes with an adjustable touring rider seat for improved pillion comfort.

Launch anticipated in the Indian market soon

The Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R and GT models have appeared on the bikemaker's Indian website, indicating their upcoming launch in India. The R model is priced at Rs. 21.99 lakh and the GT at Rs. 22.59 lakh (ex-showroom), making these versions Rs 2.09 lakh pricier than their standard counterparts. Considering that Triumph offers nearly its entire big bike range in India, it is anticipated that these powerful new models will soon be accessible to customers on our shores.