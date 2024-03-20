Next Article

What's the story MG Motor has showcased its capable electric sports car, the Cyberster, at an event in Mumbai. Following its partnership with JSW Group in India, MG Motor is aiming to broaden its presence in India. The Cyberster EV will launch in some key markets later this year and is also expected to arrive in India. However, the company has not disclosed any launch plans for the zero-emission sports car on our shores.

Design and features of MG Cyberster

MG Cyberster's design is both sleek and classic, reflecting the automaker's rich sports car heritage that dates back to 1924. Notable features include an aerodynamic front, sweptback headlamps, scissor doors, and a fabric soft top. Inside, the luxurious cabin boasts soft-touch materials and leather upholstery. The cockpit takes inspiration from modern gaming aesthetics, complete with an integrated infotainment and instrument screen, steering-mounted controls, and physical buttons for various functions.

Specifications of the roadster model

Two variants of the EV are expected to be released in global markets. There will be a single-motor RWD version with a 64kWh battery pack, churning out 308hp and delivering 520km of range. The top-spec AWD model will feature a dual motor setup, paired with a 77kWh battery pack. This setup generates 535hp of power and has a certified range of 580km. The AWD variant can reach 0 to 100km/h in 3.2 seconds, outpacing the Tesla Model Y Performance edition.

India launch plans and pricing

MG Motor plans to debut the Cyberster EV internationally around mid-2024. The company is exploring options for creating a new flagship brand or adopting a strategy similar to Maruti Suzuki's premium NEXA showrooms for its launch. The MG Cyberster is expected to start at around £50,000 (roughly Rs. 53 lakh) and could benefit from the government's new EV policy when it launches on our shores.