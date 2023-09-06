MG Astor Blackstorm edition debuts at Rs. 14.5 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 06, 2023 | 01:23 pm 2 min read

MG Astor Blackstorm edition rolls on blacked-out wheels (Photo credit: MG Motor)

Following the success of the Gloster Blackstorm edition, MG Motor has now taken the wraps off the Astor Blackstorm edition in India. The special model carries a starting price tag of Rs. 14.48 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV features an all-black theme with a Starry Black paint scheme, along with glossy black, chrome, and red accents. It competes with rivals like the Hyundai CRETA Knight Edition, Kia Seltos X-Line, and SKODA KUSHAQ Matte Edition in the mid-size SUV segment.

The special paint scheme elevates the appeal of the SUV

The MG Astor Blackstorm comes equipped with several exterior changes compared to the standard version. It features a special Starry Black color, seen on the Gloster Blackstorm, and gets tastefully done chrome garnishes for a premium look. The front grille and alloy wheels also get a glossy black and red color treatment to highlight its sporty character. The SUV aims to stand out in the crowd by making a bold style statement.

It gets an all-black cabin with sporty red-colored accents

The cabin of the special-edition MG Astor features an all-black theme as well. It flaunts red-colored accents on its premium leatherette upholstery and steering wheel for a sporty look. The SUV is based on the top-spec Savvy trim and offers features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also gets a fully digital driver's display, connected car technology, automatic climate control, and an electrically adjustable driver's seat.

It is backed by a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol engine

Powering the MG Astor Blackstorm edition is the potent 1.3-liter, inline-triple, turbo-petrol engine from the standard model. The motor develops 138hp/220Nm. Transmission duties on the special SUV are taken care of by a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

