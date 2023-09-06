MG Astor Blackstorm edition debuts at Rs. 14.5 lakh
Following the success of the Gloster Blackstorm edition, MG Motor has now taken the wraps off the Astor Blackstorm edition in India. The special model carries a starting price tag of Rs. 14.48 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV features an all-black theme with a Starry Black paint scheme, along with glossy black, chrome, and red accents. It competes with rivals like the Hyundai CRETA Knight Edition, Kia Seltos X-Line, and SKODA KUSHAQ Matte Edition in the mid-size SUV segment.
The special paint scheme elevates the appeal of the SUV
The MG Astor Blackstorm comes equipped with several exterior changes compared to the standard version. It features a special Starry Black color, seen on the Gloster Blackstorm, and gets tastefully done chrome garnishes for a premium look. The front grille and alloy wheels also get a glossy black and red color treatment to highlight its sporty character. The SUV aims to stand out in the crowd by making a bold style statement.
It gets an all-black cabin with sporty red-colored accents
The cabin of the special-edition MG Astor features an all-black theme as well. It flaunts red-colored accents on its premium leatherette upholstery and steering wheel for a sporty look. The SUV is based on the top-spec Savvy trim and offers features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also gets a fully digital driver's display, connected car technology, automatic climate control, and an electrically adjustable driver's seat.
It is backed by a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol engine
Powering the MG Astor Blackstorm edition is the potent 1.3-liter, inline-triple, turbo-petrol engine from the standard model. The motor develops 138hp/220Nm. Transmission duties on the special SUV are taken care of by a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.