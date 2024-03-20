Next Article

Based on the ICE-powered 5008 model, the upcoming Peugeot EV features an all-LED lighting setup

Peugeot introduces e-5008 as a seven-seater all-electric SUV

What's the story French carmaker Peugeot is making waves in the EV segment with the introduction of the e-5008, its first foray into the burgeoning electric seven-seater market. This all-new new model is anticipated to offer an unrivaled range in its class and could be one of the most cost-effective options available. The e-5008 will also come with a variety of hybrid powertrains, further enhancing its versatility and attractiveness to environmentally conscious consumers.

Upgrade over e-3008

All-new e-5008: A roomier upgrade from the capable e-3008

The Peugeot e-5008 is essentially a more spacious, upright variant of the e-3008. It boasts the same 21-inch infotainment screen, intuitive i-Cockpit control layout, and a set of 10 i-Toggle shortcut buttons on the interior. However, it stands 250mm longer and 50mm taller than the e-3008, with an extended wheelbase by 150mm. This size augmentation accommodates a third row of seats and provides roughly equivalent cabin space as the ICE-powered 5008 model.

Powertrain

EV offers multiple powertrain options and an extended range

The Peugeot e-5008 kicks off its powertrain line-up with a mild-hybrid engine delivering 134hp. This will be supplemented by a plug-in hybrid configuration post-launch. EV options also echo those of the e-3008. The base model has a 207hp single motor setup with a 73kWh battery pack. It delivers a WLTP-verified range of 502km. A long-range variant, equipped with the same motor but a larger 98kWh battery, is touted to provide approximately 660km of range on a single charge.

Pricing

E-5008 poised to be UK's most economical electric seven-seater

Peugeot executives have hinted that the e-5008 will carry a price tag only marginally higher than the 3008, suggesting an entry price below £50,000 (roughly Rs. 53 lakh) for the electric versions. If this pricing holds true, it would position the e-5008 as the most economical electric seven-seater in the UK market. This would undercut rivals like the Mercedes-Benz EQB and Kia EV9, making it an enticing option for consumers seeking both value and sustainability.