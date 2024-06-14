In brief Simplifying... In brief The 2024 Kia Carnival, spotted testing in India, sports a revamped exterior with a "tiger nose" grille and design elements from Kia's EV lineup.

Inside, it's expected to boast a dual-screen display, panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, and more.

Kia Carnival (facelift) spotted testing in India: Know what's new

What's the story Kia Motors's updated Carnival, a highly anticipated vehicle set for release later this year, has been spotted undergoing rigorous testing in the high-altitude terrains of Himachal Pradesh. The premium MPV was previously showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and is expected to make its debut in India. As spotted by ZigWheels, the styling cues of the new Carnival are in line with Kia's current-gen design language. It is likely to be available in multiple seating configurations.

Design

The MPV will sport a redesigned exterior

The exterior of the Carnival (facelift) has undergone a complete redesign, with a large signature "tiger nose" grille that gives the MPV a broader look. The vehicle incorporates several design elements from Kia's EV lineup, including a larger vertically positioned all-LED signature headlamp setup with inverted L-shaped DRLs. The bumpers have also been redesigned, and the rear features a connected LED tail light setup with signature illumination.

What's inside?

Expected interior features of the 2024 Kia Carnival

The interior of the 2024 Kia Carnival, although not visible in the latest spy shots, is expected to mirror the model sold internationally. The vehicle is likely to feature a large curved dual-screen display with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and digital driver's display. Other expected features include a panoramic sunroof, a single-pane moonroof for third-row passengers, a three-zone automatic climate control unit, wireless charger, multiple USB charging ports, ventilated and powered seats, and a rear seat entertainment package.

Performance

Powertrain and pricing details

The powertrain specifications for the 2024 Kia Carnival haven't been officially revealed by the company. However, it is speculated that the vehicle will be powered by a 2.2-liter turbo diesel engine that delivers 200hp of maximum power and is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The new model is expected to be priced higher than its predecessor, possibly upwards of ₹30 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with family haulers like ToyotInnova Hycross and Maruti Suzuki XL6.