Mahindra to launch electric Bolero, Scorpio SUVs in India
Mahindra, a leading Indian automaker, has announced plans to launch electric versions of its popular SUV models, Bolero and Scorpio. The new electric SUVs will be named Scorpio.e and Bolero.e, and are part of the company's strategy to launch seven new EVs in India by 2030. This announcement was made by Rajesh Jejurikar, Mahindra's Executive Director and CEO (Auto and Farm Sector), during an investor presentation.
Mahindra's commitment to electrification
Jejurikar also stated that "all ICE brands would be electrified over time," reinforcing Mahindra's commitment to electric vehicle (EV) adoption. The new electric models will follow the naming pattern of their petrol counterparts, similar to XUV.e and Thar.e, by incorporating the '.e' suffix. However, specific details about the Scorpio.e and Bolero.e are still under wraps. It is speculated that these EVs will not use a ladder-frame chassis due to inherent challenges in creating a born-EV with this platform.
Electric SUVs to share platform
Mahindra had previously unveiled the Thar.e concept, which was built on a modified version of the company's INGLO (INdia GLObal) skateboard platform, codenamed P1. This platform is expected to be used for the all-electric Scorpio and Bolero as well. The P1 platform offers a wheelbase between 2,775mm and 2,975mm, surpassing the current-gen Bolero's 2,680mm and Scorpio N's 2,750mm. Like Mahindra's other EVs, it is likely that the Scorpio.e and Bolero.e will share their battery packs and motors.
Potential specifications of Mahindra's upcoming SUVs
The Thar.e concept featured a 109hp/135Nm front motor and a 286hp/535Nm rear motor, providing it with all-wheel-drive capability. Mahindra suggested that the platform could accommodate a 60kWh or an 80kWh pack. The former is expected to offer about 325km of WLTP range, while the latter could provide between 435-450km. However, the exact battery specifications for the Scorpio.e and Bolero.e are yet to be disclosed by the company.