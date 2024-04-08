Next Article

The ADAS suite will include 10 safety features

Mahindra XUV3XO will offer first-in-segment Level 2 ADAS

By Mudit Dube 10:18 am Apr 08, 202410:18 am

What's the story Mahindra is preparing to launch its revamped XUV300, now rebranded as the Mahindra XUV3XO. This model will be the first in its category to feature a Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite, marking a significant advancement in safety and autonomy. The new name represents a fresh identity for the vehicle, which will showcase an innovative design approach aimed at attracting more buyers.

Safety features

XUV3XO to offer 10 ADAS safety features

The Mahindra XUV3XO is set to raise the safety standards in the sub 4m SUV segment with its Level 2 ADAS suite. The company has not yet revealed all the features of the ADAS suite but confirmed that it will include 10 different elements. Adaptive Cruise Control is expected to be a key feature. The car will also be the first in its category to feature all four disc brakes and up to seven airbags.

Design elements

XUV3XO's design: A key factor in sales prospects

The design of the Mahindra XUV3XO is expected to significantly influence its market appeal. The vehicle will feature new LED projector headlights, large C-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRLs), and connected LED taillights. These elements are designed to enhance the vehicle's road presence, contributing to its potential success in attracting buyers in the competitive sub 4m SUV segment.

Interior features

XUV3XO: First sub 4m SUV with panoramic sunroof

The Mahindra XUV3XO is also set to be the first sub 4m SUV to feature a panoramic sunroof. Other interior highlights include a larger 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.2-inch instrument screen, rear AC vents, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. The vehicle will also offer an auto-dimming IRVM, wireless mobile charger, rear USB ports and a new steering wheel designed for enhanced user convenience and comfort.

Engine specifications

XUV3XO to retain current powertrain lineup

The powertrain lineup for the XUV3XO will remain unchanged. It will continue to offer the same 1.2L turbo petrol engine with 110hp power and 200Nm torque, a higher-spec 1.2L T-GDI turbo petrol unit with 130hp power and 250Nm torque, and a 1.5L diesel engine with 117hp power and 300Nm torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual or a six-speed AutoShift AMT.