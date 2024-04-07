Next Article

The firm has hit a production milestone of 3 crore units

A look at Maruti Suzuki's sales chart for March 2024

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:40 pm Apr 07, 202405:40 pm

What's the story Maruti Suzuki has once again demonstrated its leadership in the Indian automobile industry, outperforming rivals Hyundai, Tata Motors, and Mahindra in March 2024. The company's sales hit a total of 152,718 units for the month. This represents a year-on-year increase of 15%, despite experiencing a slight month-on-month decline of 4.7%. Consequently, Maruti Suzuki has solidified its commanding market share of 41.3%, from the total 370,000 passenger cars sold in India during this period.

Achievement

Maruti Suzuki celebrates production milestone

The month of March was particularly significant for Maruti Suzuki, as it marked a production milestone of three crore units since its inception in December 1983. The company's Utility Vehicles (UVs) including Brezza, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Ertiga, Invicto, Jimny, S-Cross, and XL6 contributed significantly to this achievement. These models collectively sold a total of 58,436 units during the month. This figure reflects an impressive YoY growth rate of 57.7% for the company's UV segment.

Top sellers

WagonR and Dzire lead Maruti Suzuki's sales chart

Despite experiencing both YoY and MoM declines to 16,368 units, the WagonR remained at the top of Maruti Suzuki's sales chart in March 2024. In comparison, this model had sold 17,305 and 19,412 units in March 2023, and February 2024 respectively. Following closely behind was the Maruti Suzuki Dzire with a YoY growth of 19%, reaching sales of 15,894 units in March 2024.

Bestsellers

Six Maruti Suzuki models make top ten list

Six models from Maruti Suzuki found their place on the top ten car list last month, including WagonR and Swift. The current-generation Swift continued to attract buyers with sales standing at 15,728 units in March. Despite a YoY decline of 10%, MoM sales saw a significant growth of 19%. This demonstrates the enduring popularity of these models among Indian consumers.

Fluctuation

Mixed performance for Baleno and Ertiga

The Baleno reported lower sales, dipping to 15,588 units in March 2024, from 16,168 units in March 2023. This was also a MoM decline from the 17,517 units retailed in February 2024. In contrast, Ertiga's sales witnessed a remarkable growth of 65% in March 2024 to reach 14,888 units. This is up from just 9,028 units sold in March 2023. However, MoM sales fell by 4%.

Sales dip

Brezza and Alto witness sales decline

Brezza posted a YoY and MoM decline of 10% and 7% respectively, to reach sales of 14,614 units in March 2024. Other models contributing to the overall sales included Fronx (12,531 units), Eeco with 12,019 units, and Grand Vitara (11,232 units). The Alto hatchback recorded marginal YoY growth of 2% with sales reaching 9,332 units. However, it experienced a significant MoM decline of 20% from the 11,723 units sold in February 2024.