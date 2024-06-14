In brief Simplifying... In brief Hyundai has issued a recall for its IONIQ 5 electric vehicle in India due to a potential issue with the integrated charging control unit that could drain the 12V battery.

The company is committed to customer safety and will guide owners through the recall process at no extra cost.

This proactive step underscores Hyundai's dedication to customer satisfaction with its first dedicated electric vehicle in the Indian market.

Over 1,700 units of the popular electric car have been recalled due to battery discharge risk

Hyundai IONIQ 5 recalled: Check if your EV is affected

By Mudit Dube 01:23 pm Jun 14, 202401:23 pm

What's the story Hyundai has issued a recall for 1,744 units of its electric vehicle, the IONIQ 5, in India. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has confirmed that the recall is due to a potential issue with the integrated charging control unit. The affected models were manufactured between July 21, 2022, and April 30, 2024. The company has assured that the necessary inspections and upgrades will be carried out at no cost to the customers.

Problem

Potential issue identified in IONIQ 5's charging control unit

Hyundai has identified a potential issue in the integrated charging control unit that could lead to the discharge of the 12V battery. This discovery has prompted the proactive recall. A Hyundai company spokesperson stated, "At Hyundai Motor India, customer safety is our top priority. The IONIQ 5 recall is a proactive step to inspect and upgrade the Integrated Charging Control Unit in the affected vehicles at no cost to the customers."

Customer support

Hyundai to assist customers through recall process

Hyundai has assured that its dedicated teams will assist vehicle owners throughout the recall process. The company will reach out to customers and guide them on the necessary steps to be taken. The recall is part of Hyundai's commitment to ensuring customer safety and satisfaction. The IONIQ 5 is Hyundai's first dedicated electric vehicle and has been well-received in the Indian market.