Hyundai IONIQ 5 recalled: Check if your EV is affected
Hyundai has issued a recall for 1,744 units of its electric vehicle, the IONIQ 5, in India. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has confirmed that the recall is due to a potential issue with the integrated charging control unit. The affected models were manufactured between July 21, 2022, and April 30, 2024. The company has assured that the necessary inspections and upgrades will be carried out at no cost to the customers.
Potential issue identified in IONIQ 5's charging control unit
Hyundai has identified a potential issue in the integrated charging control unit that could lead to the discharge of the 12V battery. This discovery has prompted the proactive recall. A Hyundai company spokesperson stated, "At Hyundai Motor India, customer safety is our top priority. The IONIQ 5 recall is a proactive step to inspect and upgrade the Integrated Charging Control Unit in the affected vehicles at no cost to the customers."
Hyundai to assist customers through recall process
Hyundai has assured that its dedicated teams will assist vehicle owners throughout the recall process. The company will reach out to customers and guide them on the necessary steps to be taken. The recall is part of Hyundai's commitment to ensuring customer safety and satisfaction. The IONIQ 5 is Hyundai's first dedicated electric vehicle and has been well-received in the Indian market.