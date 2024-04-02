Next Article

ALCAZAR facelift will offer a panoramic sunroof

India-bound Hyundai ALCAZAR (facelift) spotted testing: Check what's new

By Mudit Dube 06:30 pm Apr 02, 202406:30 pm

What's the story The 2024 Hyundai ALCAZAR facelift, a three-row SUV based on the new CRETA, has been spotted undergoing testing in South Korea. This model is essentially an extended version of the CRETA with an additional row of seats. The current ALCAZAR, which has been available in the market for some time now, is due for a facelift.

Exterior design

2024 ALCAZAR mirrors design of new CRETA

Despite being camouflaged, the front design of the ALCAZAR facelift appears to mirror that of the 2024 CRETA. It features connected LED DRLs, square-shaped LED headlights, and a redesigned front grille. The side profile of the 2024 ALCAZAR has not been revealed yet, but it is expected to sport an updated multi-spoke alloy wheel design. The rear will also have its own unique styling with vertically stacked LED tail lamps and a dual-tip exhaust system similar to the current model.

Interior features

Anticipated interior updates for ALCAZAR facelift

The interior of the 2024 ALCAZAR is yet to be unveiled. However, it's anticipated to receive updates in line with the facelifted CRETA, including dual integrated displays. Features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless phone charging, cruise control, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, six airbags, and a 360-degree camera system are expected to be carried over from the CRETA. Additional features like a dual-zone climate control system and Level-2 ADAS are also expected to be on offer.