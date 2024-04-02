Next Article

BMW set to launch eighth-generation 5 Series in India soon

What's the story BMW is preparing to launch its eighth-generation 5 Series in India, aligning the release with the festive season. The new 5 Series will be offered in both Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and electric versions, each with a distinct wheelbase. The petrol and diesel models will feature a long wheelbase (LWB), while the all-electric i5 version will come with a short wheelbase (SWB).

Specifications

LWB 5 Series boasts these features

The LWB 5 Series, currently exclusive to China, boasts impressive dimensions: a length of 5,175mm, width of 1,900mm, and height of 1,520mm. Its wheelbase measures at a substantial 3,105mm. This makes it significantly larger than the standard BMW 5 Series. However, due to the lack of a right-hand-drive (RHD) version for the i5 LWB globally, India will receive the SWB model.

Local assembly

BMW to assemble ICE variants in India

BMW plans to assemble the ICE versions of the LWB RHD version locally in India. This decision is driven by expected higher sales volumes for these models compared to the i5, and competitive pricing against its rival, the locally-assembled Mercedes-Benz E-Class. This marks a first for BMW as it ventures into offering an LWB model of the 5 Series outside of China.

Interiors

New 5 Series prioritizes passenger comfort

The new BMW 5 Series is designed with a focus on back seat passengers' comfort. It offers additional legroom due to its extended wheelbase and features such as reclining rear seats, premium leather upholstery with exclusive quilting, four-zone climate control, and an optional entertainment screen. The LWB and SWB versions can be distinguished by an illuminated '5' on the C-pillar of the LWB 5-Series, which is painted black on the SWB version.

Engine specs

A look at the powertrains

The 5 Series will be available in a 530Li spec in India, powered by a robust twin-turbocharged, four-cylinder petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid technology. The all-electric i5 is expected to arrive in an eDrive40 guise, featuring a powerful rear axle-mounted motor linked to an 81.2kWh battery pack. BMW claims an impressive peak range of 582km for this version.

Cost

Pricing and market competition

The BMW 5 Series LWB will compete with the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the petrol-only Audi A6. It is likely to cost between ₹70-80 lakh. The electric i5, however, will not face any direct competition in the market, and should be priced significantly higher than its ICE counterpart due to import costs. Prices for the i5 could potentially reach the ₹1 crore mark (all prices, ex-showroom).