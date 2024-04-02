Next Article

The new entity will start operations in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Pune

BMW, Tata Technologies partner to build advanced automotive software

By Mudit Dube 04:58 pm Apr 02, 202404:58 pm

What's the story BMW Group, the renowned German car manufacturer, and Tata Technologies, a leading Indian engineering services firm, have announced a joint venture. The collaboration is aimed at creating advanced automotive software to enhance automated driving and dashboard systems. Each company will hold a 50% stake in the newly established entity. The partnership marks the first of its kind between the two industry giants.

Global center

India's growing influence in automotive software development

The joint venture between BMW Group and Tata Technologies underscores India's emerging status as a global hub for automotive software development. The new entity will start operations in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Pune, with an initial workforce of 100 employees. BMW already has a manufacturing plant in Chennai and sources its car engines from Force Motors, an Indian multinational automotive manufacturing company.

Market impact

Joint venture announcement boosts Tata Technologies's shares

Following the announcement of the joint venture with BMW, Tata Technologies's shares experienced a surge of over 7% today, although they later settled slightly lower at ₹1,092 apiece. The company made its debut on the public market in November last year, marking the first initial public offering from a Tata Group company in nearly two decades. Since its listing, Tata Technologies's shares have seen more than a twofold increase in value.