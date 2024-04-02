Next Article

New Bajaj Pulsar N250 to be launched on April 10

By Mudit Dube 02:53 pm Apr 02, 2024

What's the story Bajaj Auto's highly anticipated 2024 Pulsar N250 is set to hit the market on April 10. The upcoming model has been sighted multiple times, suggesting significant enhancements in suspension and features. The price for the upgraded 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 is estimated to be ₹9,000 more than the current model's cost of ₹1,49,978 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Upgraded features and design of the new Pulsar N250

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 will feature an inverted fork suspension and an LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. These upgrades are similar to those seen in the recently updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200. The new fork is expected to significantly enhance the bike's handling, marking a substantial improvement over its predecessor. Dual-channel ABS will also be on offer.

Potential new color schemes for Bajaj Pulsar N250

During a recent sighting of the bike, the engine casing and exhaust of the upcoming N250 were not blacked-out, hinting at possible new color schemes for the updated model. However, apart from these changes, the rest of the bike will remain unchanged from its current design. The bike will continue to feature a 249cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 24hp of peak power and 21.5Nm of maximum torque.