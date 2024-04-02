Next Article

Kia K9 offers massaging seats for front passengers

What's the story Kia Motors has revealed the facelifted model of its flagship sedan, the K9, also known as the K900 in the United States. The full-size premium sedan initially debuted at the 2018 New York Auto Show and got a major redesign in 2021. Despite being phased out in the US after a three-year run, it continues to be available in other markets, including South Korea.

Design changes

The 2025 facelift of the Kia K9 is less comprehensive than its 2021 update. The most significant change is the redesigned front grille, which now features horizontal slats replacing the previous V-shaped elements. Additionally, the exterior showcases newly designed 19-inch wheels and introduces a fresh Pebble Gray body color option to complement the chrome elements of the stately sedan.

Interior updates

The interior of the 2025 Kia K9 has been updated with new theme options such as Martian Brown or Misty Gray. A unique "After Blow" technology has been added to combat condensation and prevent unpleasant odors from forming while using the air conditioning. This system automatically operates for 10 minutes after the engine has been off for about half an hour to dry out the ventilation ducts and prevent mold growth.

Added features

The 2025 Kia K9 comes with several other enhancements including a massaging front passenger seat, USB-C ports at both front and rear, and a fire extinguisher. The sedan now offers more standard equipment than before. Higher-end trim levels feature additional amenities that were previously optional, providing an elevated level of comfort and convenience for passengers. The range-topping model offers rear- and all-wheel drive along with 3.3-liter turbocharged and 3.8-liter naturally aspirated V6 engine options.