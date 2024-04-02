Next Article

Liberty Media now has an 86% stake in MotoGP

Liberty Media acquires MotoGP in landmark €4.2 billion deal

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:11 pm Apr 02, 202402:11 pm

What's the story Liberty Media, the US corporation owning Formula 1 since 2016, has expanded its entertainment holdings with the acquisition of the MotoGP world championship from Spain's Dorna Sports. The deal, worth €4.2 billion (approximately ₹37,564 crore), grants Liberty Media an 86% stake in MotoGP, while Dorna Sports retains a 14% share. This transaction marks a significant milestone for global top-tier motorcycle racing.

Expanded portfolio

Liberty Media's acquisition extends beyond MotoGP

The acquisition by Liberty Media not only includes MotoGP but also encompasses Dorna's authority over WorldSBK as well as the MotoE World Cup. Greg Maffei, President and CEO of Liberty Media, showed his enthusiasm about the purchase, acknowledging MotoGP's global popularity. "We are thrilled to expand our portfolio of leading live sports and entertainment assets with the acquisition of MotoGP," Maffei stated.

Deal delays

Regulatory hurdles delay MotoGP acquisition

Despite initial hopes for a swift conclusion to the deal before the 2024 MotoGP season, regulatory issues from the European Commission have caused unexpected delays. However, Liberty Media remains optimistic about obtaining the necessary permissions and approvals to finalize the acquisition by year-end. The bidding process saw competition from TKO Group and Qatar Sports Investments, but Liberty's offer emerged as the most attractive.

Continuity assured

MotoGP's operational independence assured

Addressing concerns about possible changes in MotoGP's direction, Liberty Media has reiterated its commitment to preserving MotoGP's unique identity, and operational independence under Dorna Sports. The acquisition opens up possibilities for creative collaborations between MotoGP and other divisions within Liberty Media's entertainment network. Dorna will continue as an independently operated company linked to Liberty Media's F1 Group tracking stock, maintaining its headquarters in Madrid.

Statement

Dorna's CEO welcomes acquisition by Liberty Media

Carmelo Ezpeleta, Dorna's long-standing CEO, will continue in his role post-acquisition. He expressed his excitement about this new chapter for MotoGP and Dorna. "This is the perfect next step in the evolution of MotoGP, and we are excited for what this milestone brings to Dorna, the MotoGP paddock and racing fans," Ezpeleta said in a statement. This move signifies a promising future for both entities under a new partnership.