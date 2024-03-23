Next Article

Bajaj Chetak witnessed a YoY growth of over 400%

Bajaj Auto records notable surge in two-wheeler sales in February

By Pradnesh Naik 05:39 pm Mar 23, 2024

What's the story Bajaj Auto, one of India's prominent bikemakers, has announced a significant surge in its two-wheeler sales in February. The company sold a combined total of 2,71,686 units (domestic + exports), showing an increase from the 2,18,975 units sold in the same month of the previous year. However, this figure indicates an MoM decline as the automaker had sold 2,86,106 units (domestic + exports) in January 2024.

Top-selling models

Bajaj Pulsar range tops domestic sales

Bajaj Auto's domestic sales saw an impressive Y0Y growth of 41.60% in February 2024, with sales hitting 1,62,003 units compared to the 1,14,408 units sold in February 2023. The Bajaj Pulsar range stood out as the star performer with sales of 1,12,544 units. This signifies a YoY rise of 40.49% over the previous year's figure of 80,106 units and contributes to a dominant share of 69.47% in total sales.

Mixed results

Pulsar 125cc triumphs, Platina sales decline

Within the Pulsar range, the Pulsar 125 was the most sought-after model with sales of 62,207 units in February 2024. The Pulsar 150 also fared well with sales reaching 29,518 units. However, sales for the Pulsar 250 fell to just 4,118 units from the previous year's figure of 4,839 units. Concurrently, Bajaj Platina saw a YoY drop of 20.04%, with only 28,718 units sold in February.

Other bikes

Chetak and CT models experience growth

Despite a sales dip in some models, Bajaj Auto's Chetak reported an astonishing YoY growth of over 400%. Sales for the EV soared to 13,620 units in February 2024 compared to a mere 2,634 units sold in February 2023. The Bajaj CT model also experienced a modest YoY growth of 4.91% with sales reaching up to 4,767 units during the same period.

Exports

Bajaj Auto notes growth in two-wheeler exports

In terms of exports, Bajaj Auto noted a YoY growth of 5.18% in February 2024 with total exports hitting 1,09,983 units. Bajaj Boxer topped the export list with a commanding share of 54.97% and sales of 60,456 units.