It will break cover before 2024-end

Everything we know about Kia's Toyota Hilux rival in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:21 pm Mar 06, 2024

What's the story Kia Motors has teased the arrival of its first-ever pick-up truck, possibly named the Tasman. Spotted undergoing tests in Sweden and South Korea, this utility vehicle could be a game-changer and a strong competitor to the Toyota Hilux in India. Although the launch date remains unconfirmed, the Tasman is anticipated to be officially revealed later this year, and hit Australian showrooms by mid-2025.

Performance

What about its powertrains?

Initially, the Kia Tasman will be available with a diesel engine, with an electric variant expected to follow in a year or two. The 4x4 truck might feature a 2.2-liter, turbo-diesel, four-cylinder mill, similar to those found in the Kia Carnival, Sorento, and Hyundai Santa Fe worldwide. With an estimated power output of around 200hp and 450Nm of torque, the Tasman is poised to make a splash in the pick-up truck market.

Mechanicals

Heavy-duty underpinnings

The Tasman is expected to have heavy-duty components, as suggested by images revealing leaf-spring rear suspension and high ground clearance. These features would make it adaptable to various terrains and enhance its off-road capabilities. With the official unveiling just around the corner, the Tasman could potentially shake up the market, and give established players like Toyota Hilux a run for their money.

Cost

What about its pricing?

The pricing and availability details of the Kia Tasman in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, the vehicle is expected to sport a price figure of around Rs. 30-38 lakh (ex-showroom).