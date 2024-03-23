Next Article

By Pradnesh Naik 04:46 pm Mar 23, 2024

What's the story Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, has announced a recall of 16,041 units of its Baleno and WagonR models. This action is done due to a potential flaw in the fuel pump. The company believes that a component of the fuel pump motor might be faulty, potentially causing engine stalling or ignition problems. The vehicles in question were manufactured between July and November 2019.

Stats

Analysis of recalled units and sales data

The recall includes 11,851 units of the Baleno premium hatchback and 4,190 units of the WagonR mid-size hatchback. These models are some of Maruti Suzuki's most sought-after vehicles. For reference, the former holds the title of India's best-selling premium hatchback. From April to February in this fiscal year, the carmaker reported sales of 180,018 units for the Baleno and 183,810 units for the WagonR.

Replacement plan

Replacement strategy and company guarantee

Maruti Suzuki guarantees that owners of affected vehicles will be reached out to by authorized dealer workshops for a complimentary replacement of the faulty part. The carmaker's spokesperson confirmed, "Affected vehicle owners will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki authorized dealer workshops for replacement of the part, free of cost." This initiative is designed to prioritize customer safety and satisfaction.