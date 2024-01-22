2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 spotted on test: What to expect

1/3

Auto 1 min read

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 spotted on test: What to expect

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:24 pm Jan 22, 202405:24 pm

The bike will get an E20-compliant engine

Bajaj Auto's Pulsar N250 is back in the spotlight with new spy shots revealing updates to its mechanical features. The latest images indicate that the 2024 Pulsar N250 will now sport USD front forks, replacing the previous telescopic ones. Additionally, the bike is expected to be equipped with a new E20-compliant engine.

2/3

Expected features and performance

The previous-generation Pulsar N250 model featured a 249cc, single-cylinder engine, producing 24.1hp of power and 21.5Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox. Similar performance numbers are anticipated for the updated version. While the overall design and features may remain unchanged, a few fresh paint schemes could be introduced to spice things up. The bike will also have disc brakes at both ends for improved braking performance.

3/3

Pricing and competition

Previously, the Bajaj Pulsar N250 carried a price tag of Rs. 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, with the upcoming upgrades, the price might see an increase. Upon its launch, the new Pulsar N250 will compete with the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Yamaha FZ25 in the Indian market. Bajaj Auto is yet to announce the official launch date and final specifications for the updated model.