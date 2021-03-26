-
Hyundai ALCAZAR's bookings open; deliveries to start in JuneLast updated on Mar 26, 2021, 03:25 pm
-
Prior to its unveiling in India on April 6, select dealerships have reportedly started accepting bookings for the Hyundai ALCAZAR SUV against a token amount of Rs. 50,000. The deliveries will commence in June.
As for the highlights, the car will have a sporty look, a spacious cabin, and shall be offered with a choice of petrol as well as diesel engines.
-
-
Exteriors
The car will sport a chrome-finished grille
-
Hyundai ALCAZAR will have an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular bonnet, a chrome-studded grille, silvered skid plates, and tri-beam projector headlamps with LED DRLs.
On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 18-inch alloy wheels.
C-shaped LED taillights connected by a strip of chrome, dual exhaust tips, and a roof-mounted spoiler will be available on the rear.
-
Interiors
The vehicle will pack a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel
-
Hyundai ALCAZAR will have a 6/7-seater cabin with two captain's seats in the middle row, a USB charging port, and a floor-mounted armrest with cup holders.
It will house a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Blue Link support.
A 36-degree-view camera, a panoramic sunroof, and six airbags should also be available.
-
Performance
It shall offer three driving modes
-
The Hyundai ALCAZAR shall be available with two engine options: a 1.5-liter diesel mill that makes 113hp/250Nm and a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol motor that generates 138hp/242Nm.
Transmission duties on the car will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.
It will also offer three driving modes, namely, Eco, Comfort, and Sport.
-
Information
Hyundai ALCAZAR: Pricing and availability
-
The pricing and availability details of the Hyundai ALCAZAR will be announced at the time of launch on April 6. It is expected to be priced at around Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom) and will take on rivals like the Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus.