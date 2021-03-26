Prior to its unveiling in India on April 6, select dealerships have reportedly started accepting bookings for the Hyundai ALCAZAR SUV against a token amount of Rs. 50,000. The deliveries will commence in June. As for the highlights, the car will have a sporty look, a spacious cabin, and shall be offered with a choice of petrol as well as diesel engines.

Exteriors The car will sport a chrome-finished grille

Hyundai ALCAZAR will have an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular bonnet, a chrome-studded grille, silvered skid plates, and tri-beam projector headlamps with LED DRLs. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 18-inch alloy wheels. C-shaped LED taillights connected by a strip of chrome, dual exhaust tips, and a roof-mounted spoiler will be available on the rear.

Interiors The vehicle will pack a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel

Hyundai ALCAZAR will have a 6/7-seater cabin with two captain's seats in the middle row, a USB charging port, and a floor-mounted armrest with cup holders. It will house a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Blue Link support. A 36-degree-view camera, a panoramic sunroof, and six airbags should also be available.

Performance It shall offer three driving modes

The Hyundai ALCAZAR shall be available with two engine options: a 1.5-liter diesel mill that makes 113hp/250Nm and a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol motor that generates 138hp/242Nm. Transmission duties on the car will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox. It will also offer three driving modes, namely, Eco, Comfort, and Sport.

Information Hyundai ALCAZAR: Pricing and availability