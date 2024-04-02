Next Article

This could be a boon for people with disabilities

Hyundai's Level 4 autonomous car clears driving test in US

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:13 pm Apr 02, 202407:13 pm

What's the story South Korean automaker Hyundai's IONIQ 5 robotaxi has achieved a significant milestone, by successfully passing a US driver's license test in Las Vegas. This marks the first time a Level 4 autonomous vehicle has accomplished such a feat in the country. The all-electric, crossover-based robotaxi demonstrated its self-driving capabilities under various driving conditions, emphasizing its safety and reliability.

Test details

Rigorous testing validates vehicle's reliability

The IONIQ 5 robotaxi underwent a series of stringent tests, including closed-course driving as well as road driving in Las Vegas. The successful completion of these tests underscores the vehicle's safety and reliability. Kandice Jones, a DMV-certified driving examiner with 25 years of experience, supervised the testing process, evaluating the robotaxi as she would a human driver.

Mobility enhancement

Success offers hope for people with disabilities

The certification of the IONIQ 5 robotaxi is seen as a significant step toward improving mobility for individuals like Pearl Outlaw, an American woman living with Retinitis Pigmentosa. The testing process was documented in an online video that featured Outlaw's story, highlighting the potential benefits of autonomous vehicles for those who rely on others due to disabilities. This achievement underscores the transformative potential of autonomous technology in enhancing personal mobility.

Specs

Advanced technology powers IONIQ 5 robotaxi's performance

The IONIQ 5 robotaxi is built on Hyundai Motor Group's Electric Global Modular architecture (E-GMP), a dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) platform. It is equipped with over 30 sensors, radars, cameras, and LiDAR, to provide comprehensive perception and long-range detection of objects. This advanced technology ensures safe and consistent driving performance, contributing to the vehicle's successful navigation through both the Las Vegas Strip as well as city suburbs.

Achievement

IONIQ 5 robotaxi bagged federal safety certification

This accomplishment marks the first time an SAE International-classified Level 4 autonomous vehicle has received Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) certification. A Level 4 vehicle can operate itself under certain conditions without a safety operator occupying the front seat, unlike a Level 5 vehicle which permits fully automated driving. This certification further validates the safety and reliability of Hyundai's IONIQ 5 robotaxi.