Next Article

US President Joe Biden's new shoes have garnered a lot of attention on social media

Why is everyone talking about Joe Biden's new sneakers

By Riya Baibhawi 12:44 pm Mar 20, 202412:44 pm

What's the story United States (US) President Joe Biden, who has a history of slips and stumbles, was recently spotted wearing a new pair of chunky all-black sneakers. The shoes, manufactured by French sportswear firm Hoka, are crafted to provide optimal comfort and support during walks or hikes. With the American presidential election scheduled later this year, this has ignited conversations about Biden's physical health and capabilities, with some conjecturing that this footwear choice is an attempt to avoid future falls.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The 81-year-old president has made several public missteps, including nearly falling while ascending Air Force One last month and stumbling on stage at 2023 Air Force Academy graduation. To mitigate risks, shorter stairs have been installed on Air Force One and an agent is stationed at the bottom of the stairs when Biden disembarks. In the run-up to the elections, the Republicans have left no opportunity to emphasize his falls, claiming that he is unfit the lead the nation.

Republican party's statement

Republican National Committee pokes fun at Biden's sneakers

After images of Biden's new sneakers surfaced on the internet, the Republican National Committee (RNC) poked fun at his choice of footwear on social media. "Biden's handlers are forcing him to wear a new pair of 'lifestyle sneakers' because he trips so much," it wrote. The post has elicited various responses across social media, with one user humorously dubbing the shoes as "Air Bidens."

Twitter Post

Read: Republican party's post here

Biden's shoes

A closer look at Biden's 'maximum stability' sneakers

The sneakers, dubbed Hoka Transport sneakers, boast of neutral stability and a pulley system in the laces for effortless tying. Primarily designed for urban walking, these shoes incorporate eco-friendly features throughout the outsole, midsole, and upper. Notably, the CBS Inside Edition highlighted the shoes' wide sole as a significant contributor to their comfort and stability. Interestingly, the Hoka Transport sneakers have garnered the endorsement of the American Podiatric Association for their beneficial effects on foot health.

Public perception

Concerns about Biden's health, suitability for office

Amid the reports of falls and preventive measures implemented by Biden's team, concerns persist about the president's declining health and suitability for office. A recent ABC News/Ipsos poll disclosed that 86% of Americans believe he is too old to serve another term. Scheduled for November this year, the US presidential election will feature a rematch between Biden and Donald Trump, marking the first such occurrence in nearly seven decades.