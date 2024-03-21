Next Article

H-1B visa registration deadline tomorrow: All about the new guidelines

By Riya Baibhawi 03:50 pm Mar 21, 202403:50 pm

What's the story The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has shifted to a fully digital platform for the H-1B visa registration process this year, with the application deadline set for Friday. The H-1B visa program serves as a crucial channel for US companies to recruit skilled workers with specialized expertise. Earlier in the year, the US government introduced new measures for the H-1B visa process, such as significant fee increases and alterations to the selection process.

Thousands of Indians, who work in multi-national firms such as Google and Microsoft, are dependent on the H-1B visa to reside in the US. On February 28, USCIS launched the new "myUSCIS" organizational accounts. These accounts aim to enhance user experience in managing immigration-related matters. They allow multiple individuals within an organization, along with their legal representatives, to collaborate on and prepare H-1B registrations, H-1B petitions, and any associated Form I-907, Request for Premium Processing Service.

H-1B visa fee

First increase in H-1B visa fees since 2016

The USCIS had announced a "Fee Schedule" which will be effective after the initial registration period—which will end on Friday. Under the new schedule, the visa fees has been significantly increased, from $10 to $110 for the first time since 2016, effective from April 1. Registration fees for the H-1B visas would rise from $10 to $215.

New rules

Benefits new H-1B visa selection criteria

The new rule introduces a beneficiary-centric selection process, ensuring fairness and equal opportunities for all beneficiaries, regardless of how many registrations are submitted for them. The US government has said that the new H-1B visa rule will reduce the potential for fraud and ensure equal chances of selection. Earlier the US had launched a five-week pilot program enabling H-1B workers, including Indian nationals, to renew their visas without leaving the country.