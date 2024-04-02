Next Article

It rides on 18-inch forged wheels

Hyundai reveals IONIQ 5 N model for eN1 racing series

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:26 am Apr 02, 2024

What's the story South Korean automaker Hyundai has announced its plans to participate in the eN1 class racing series with its Ioniq 5 N model. The series, which includes sprint races and one-on-one knockout races, is open to all manufacturers as well as tire vendors. This move mirrors the N1 class that features Hyundai's Elantra model, known as Avante in its home country.

Modifications

A track-ready transformation

The Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup Car has undergone significant modifications to be track-ready. Compared to its street-legal counterpart, the Ioniq 5 N, the eN1 Cup Car has shed nearly 272kg, weighing in at 1,970kg. This weight reduction was achieved despite the addition of a fully aerodynamic body kit, featuring bulging fenders and a large rear wing.

Features

Special facilities and modifications of the IONIQ 5 N eN1

The weight reduction in the Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup Car was achieved by incorporating a fiberglass-reinforced plastic (FRP) bonnet, and polycarbonate windows. The car also features 18-inch forged rims with slick tires, a minimalist cabin with a single bucket-style seat, and special hardware such as a full FIA-compliant roll cage, a high-voltage shutoff system, and an asphyxiation fire layer.

Retention

The Cup car retains key features

The race car maintains the simulated engine noise feature, allowing teams to select their preferred sounds. It also retains the function that enables artificial gear changes (N e-Shift). Other features carried over from its road-going sibling include battery pre-conditioning and the N Grin Boost, which delivers full power for 10 seconds.

Performance

Performance details of the model

The Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup Car's dual motors continue to deliver a combined 641hp, matching the road-going Ioniq 5 N. It also utilizes the same 84kWh battery pack. It is anticipated that the car will accelerate from 0-97km/h in approximately three seconds, considering that the standard electric crossover achieves this in 3.25 seconds, when the N Grin Boost is activated.