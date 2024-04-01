Next Article

The new models are equipped with a manual gearbox

2024 Kia Sonet gets two new entry-level trims with sunroof

What's the story Kia has broadened its Sonet facelift range in India by introducing two new trims, the HTE(O) and HTK(O). Positioned above the base HTE trim, these new variants are nestled between the HTK and HTK+ trims. The petrol variant of the HTE(O) trim is priced at ₹8.19 lakh, while its diesel counterpart costs ₹10 lakh. The HTK(O) trim carries a price tag of ₹9.25 lakh for petrol powertrain and ₹10.85 lakh for diesel option.

Additional features

New trims offer enhanced features

The new HTE(O) and HTK(O) trims do not bring any mechanical changes but offer additional features to enhance the driving experience. A sunroof, previously exclusive to the HTK+ and higher variants, is now standard in these new trims. This inclusion makes the sunroof more accessible to potential Sonet buyers. Additionally, the HTK(O) variant gets features such as automatic climate control and connected tail lamps.

Engine details

Powertrain options for new trims

Buyers can choose either a petrol or diesel powertrain for these new trims. The petrol engine is an 83hp, 1.2-liter, four-cylinder model paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox that delivers an ARAI mileage of 18.83km/l. The diesel powertrain is a 116hp, 1.5-liter, four-cylinder engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. These new variants do not offer automatic gearbox options as they are entry-level variants.