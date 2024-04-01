Next Article

Pricing for Elevate and City has also gone up by over ₹30,000

Honda City, Elevate get costlier but now offer six airbags

By Akash Pandey 03:06 pm Apr 01, 202403:06 pm

What's the story Honda has upgraded the safety quotient of all its cars in India. As part of the move, the Elevate SUV and City sedan now come equipped with six airbags as standard. In addition to the airbags, the Elevate and City now offer 3-point emergency locking retractor (ELR) seat belts and seat belt reminder for all five seats. These upgrades align with Honda's global mission to eliminate traffic collision fatalities involving its vehicles by 2050.

Revised cost

Elevate and City models receive ₹30,000 price hike

Honda has also announced a price increase for its vehicles, effective from today. The announcement comes alongside the safety upgrades. The price for Elevate and City models has risen by over ₹30,000, depending on the trim. The Elevate, previously priced from ₹11.69-16.31 lakh, now costs ₹11.91-16.43 lakh. The City's base price of ₹11.82 lakh has risen to ₹12.08 lakh, while the top-end variant now costs ₹16.35 lakh.

Feature additions

Additional features for Elevate and City

The Elevate model now includes a sun visor with a vanity mirror and lid for the driver and front passenger. The SV and V variants of this Elevate also feature a 7.0-inch color TFT multi-information display. Meanwhile, the City's SV variant gets updated with a 4.2-inch color multi-information display, and the VX trim now boasts an 8-speaker surround sound system and rear sunshade.

Lineup changes

Revised variant lineup for Amaze and City e:HEV

In response to customer demand, Honda has revised the variant lineups for the Amaze sub-compact sedan and strong-hybrid City e:HEV. They are now equipped with seat belt reminders for all 5 seats as standard. The strong-hybrid City e:HEV is now available only in a single, fully-loaded ZX trim priced at ₹20.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The base E trim of the Amaze has been discontinued, and the compact sedan is now priced between ₹7.93-9.86 lakh(ex-showroom).