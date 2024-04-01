Next Article

By Mudit Dube 02:01 pm Apr 01, 202402:01 pm

What's the story Kia Motors has introduced the 2024 version of its popular compact SUV, the Seltos, boasting a range of updates across different variants. The enhancements include more affordable automatic options, new features for entry-level models, and an expanded color palette. The automatic transmission for the 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol and diesel engines is now available from the mid-spec HTK+ variant onwards, making it ₹1.3 lakh cheaper than before.

Price adjustment

Revised pricing for Seltos's automatic options

Previously, the automatic transmission for the 1.5-liter petrol and diesel engines was only available from the HTX trim upwards. The revised prices for these automatic options are now ₹15.42 lakh for the 1.5-liter Petrol CVT and ₹16.92 lakh for the 1.5-liter Diesel AT, marking a decrease from their former prices of ₹16.72 lakh and ₹18.22 lakh, respectively.

Feature upgrades

Enhanced features in lower-spec Seltos variants

Kia has reorganized Seltos's features to offer more high-end equipment in lower-spec variants. The HTK variant now includes LED DRLs, keyless entry with push button start, remote engine start/stop, and connected LED tail lamps. Additionally, the HTK+ variant has been updated with LED fog lamps, LED reading lamps, drive/traction modes (AT only), paddle shifters (AT only), and a panoramic sunroof.

Additional upgrades

New colorways and additional features

From the HTX variant onwards, all four power windows with auto up/down functionality have been introduced. New colorways have also been added to the lower-end HTE and mid-spec HTK+ variants of the Seltos. These updates are part of Kia's strategy to provide more value to customers across different price points and preferences.