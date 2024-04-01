Next Article

Toyota Kirloskar Motor achieves record-breaking sales in March

What's the story Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced its highest-ever monthly wholesales, reaching 27,180 units in March. This figure represents a significant 25% increase in total dispatches compared to the same period last year. In March 2023, the company dispatched 21,783 units to dealers. Toyota Kirloskar Motor is an Indian joint venture between Toyota Motor Corporation and Kirloskar Group, for the manufacturing and sale of Toyota cars in India.

New annual record in FY2023-24

Toyota Kirloskar Motor also set a new annual record for the fiscal year 2023-24. The company's total wholesales for this period reached an unprecedented 2,63,512 units. This represents a substantial growth of 48% compared to the previous fiscal year's total of 177,683 units.

Success attributed to customer-centric approach

Sabari Manohar, Vice President of Sales, Service, and Used Car Business at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, expressed his excitement over these achievements. He attributed this success to Toyota's customer-centric approach and dedication to understanding diverse market trends and customer needs. Manohar emphasized that the company has consistently aimed to provide its customers with a broad array of quality products and services. The auto giant is now gearing up to launch its new Taisor SUV in India on April 3.