01:44 pm Apr 01, 2024

What's the story Toyota has offered a sneak peek of its upcoming compact SUV, the Taisor. The price reveal for this vehicle is scheduled for April 3. Expected to be Toyota's smallest SUV offering in India, the Taisor is set to reach buyers in late April or early May. This new model is based on the Maruti Suzuki's popular Fronx SUV and will take on rivals such as the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet.

Design

Taisor's design: A blend of familiar and unique

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor shares significant design elements with the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, but also introduces unique features. These include a slightly altered texture for the front grille and mildly redesigned front and rear bumpers. The Taisor also sports a new alloy wheel design, while minor shade differences on the trim and upholstery distinguish it from its Maruti counterpart.

Features

Taisor's powertrain and infotainment features unveiled

The Taisor will be equipped with a 9.0-inch infotainment screen, a 360-degree camera, and a heads-up display. These features are similar to those seen on the Fronx. The powertrain details reveal that the entry-level 1.2-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine will be carried over from the Fronx. Additionally, a 1.0-liter Boosterjet gasoline engine and a CNG-powered variant are expected in the lineup.

Updates

Taisor's exterior updates and interior expectations

The teaser image of the Taisor showcases new LED daytime running lights, a redesigned radiator grille, revamped LED headlamps and taillights, revised bumpers, and a fresh set of alloy wheels. The silhouette reveals squarish wheel arches and a sloping roofline. While full interior details are yet to be disclosed, it's anticipated that the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor will match the feature-rich Maruti Suzuki Fronx in terms of interior amenities.

Competition

Taisor's market competition and expected pricing

Upon its launch, the Urban Cruiser Taisor will join a competitive market of compact SUVs including the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and the Mahindra XUV300. The prices of the Toyota Taisor are expected to range between ₹8 lakh and ₹13 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a potential contender in this popular vehicle segment.