By Akash Pandey 01:20 pm Apr 01, 202401:20 pm

What's the story Lamborghini, the renowned Italian luxury sports car manufacturer, has unveiled a refreshed version of its iconic raging bull logo. This marks the first modification to the emblem in over 20 years. The new design is slightly simplified, moving away from its previous 3D appearance. The changes might go unnoticed unless one is a Lamborghini aficionado or a logo enthusiast.

Brand metamorphosis

New logo reflects Lamborghini's brand evolution

The updated logo signifies more than just a revamped badge for Lamborghini. It represents a broader transformation of the brand. The word "Lamborghini" at the crest's top now has a "broader" look, thanks to a newly designed official typeface that mirrors the sharp lines of its vehicles. According to Lamborghini, this revised logo encapsulates the "brave, unexpected, and authentic" ethos of their mission, which includes "Driving Humans Beyond."

Color transition

Color scheme harks back to the 70s

The primary colors for the logo have transitioned to black and white, with yellow and gold emerging as new secondary colors. This color scheme is reminiscent of the early 70s. Following its reveal, Lamborghini promptly started using the new logo on its social media platforms. However, it was displayed without the shield to highlight the iconic bull.

Digital adaptation

Shielded logo to remain on Lamborghini vehicles

Despite the digital adaptation of the logo without the shield, Lamborghini confirms that the shield will remain on its vehicles. The unshielded bull is exclusive to its online presence. The refreshed identity will be incorporated into all of its cars henceforth as part of Lamborghini's commitment toward sustainability and decarbonization, reflecting their ongoing process of evolution.