By Akash Pandey 10:57 am Apr 01, 202410:57 am

What's the story Ather Energy is set to launch its new Rizta EV on April 6. In the latest development, official details about the electric scooter have emerged online, showcasing Rizta's spacious underseat storage area and large seat. Separately, RushLane has shared some renders based on spy shots, unveiling color variants and a design that emphasizes practicality rather than the sporty aesthetic of Ather's previous 450 series EVs.

Space and storage

Highlights of Rizta EV

The Rizta will be a family-focused e-scooter, similar to the fuel-powered Honda Activa. It will offer a large seat, generous storage, and a more relaxed riding position. The under-seat storage will be capable of fitting a half-face helmet, several groceries, a bag, a lunchbox, and additional items. A supplementary storage space near the seat hinge will allow for storing small items like a wallet, purse, or miscellaneous trinkets.

Design

Take a look at the design features

Rizta's design shares some similarities with the TVS iQube, including sleek horizontal LED headlights, sleek LED tail lights, large grab rails, and a wide footboard. The images also show streamlined body panels that give the scooter a modern look. It will be equipped with 12-inch wheels. Additional features will include front and rear disc brakes for enhanced safety, belt drive for smooth power delivery and large rear-view mirrors.

Performance

Rizta could offer 160km of range per charge

Ather Energy will maintain its straightforward approach to battery performance with Rizta. The company has demonstrated battery durability through a drop test and confirmed its IP67 rating via a water wading test. While exact specifications are yet to be revealed, a 3kWh battery promising a claimed range of about 160km will be on offer. The scooter may sport the same 7.0-inch color TFT touchscreen dashboard as the 450X and 450 Apex models. Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation is also expected.