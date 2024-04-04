Next Article

The revised prices are effective immediately

Hyundai CRETA (facelift) receives first price hike in India

By Akash Pandey 07:02 pm Apr 04, 2024

What's the story Hyundai has announced its first price increase for the facelifted CRETA. The price adjustment does not include any feature enhancements. The company has strategically maintained the pricing of the base E 1.5 MPI MT variant and the two top-of-the-line SX (O) trims steady. So, the CRETA still carries the entry price of ₹10,99,900 and goes up to ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Price details

Take a look at the price adjustments

The price increase affects all petrol variants except for the base E 1.5 MPI MT and top-spec SX (O) 1.5 T-GDI DCT models, with a hike of ₹3,500 (ex-showroom). Diesel models will see a larger increase than their petrol counterparts, with all models except for the top-spec SX (O) 1.5 CRDI AT and T-GDI DCT variants, receiving a ₹10,800 price hike (ex-showroom). Consequently, the most affordable diesel variant now costs ₹12,55,700 (ex-showroom), up from ₹12,44,900.

Features and powertrain

CRETA's features and powertrain remain unchanged

Despite the price increase, the Hyundai CRETA continues to offer the same features as before without any additions. The powertrain options also remain unchanged. There is still no turbo-petrol manual gearbox combo. Only the recently launched CRETA N Line offers it. The 1.5L MPI engine delivers 111.45hp/144Nm, the 1.5L T-GDI engine generates 154.85hp/253Nm, and the 1.5L CRDI engine produces 111.45hp/250Nm. Gearbox options include a 6-speed manual, a torque converter, a DCT, and an iVT.