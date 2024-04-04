Next Article

The SUV is powered by a 2.5-liter petrol engine, paired with two electric motors

Lexus NX 350h Overtrail launched in India at ₹71.17 lakh

What's the story Lexus has introduced the NX 350h Overtrail edition, a model inspired by the great outdoors, in the Indian market. Priced at ₹71.17 lakh (ex-showroom), this new model is available at Lexus Guest Experience Centers across the country. The Overtrail edition features subtle updates and aesthetic enhancements aimed at boosting its on-road appeal.

Exclusive features of the NX 350h Overtrail edition

The NX 350h Overtrail edition stands out with an exclusive 'Moon Desert' paint shade, reminiscent of the Thar Earth Edition's hue. The SUV also incorporates specific blacked-out elements such as the grille, wing mirrors, door handles, and roof rails. It rides on 18-inch matte black alloys fitted with 235/60R18 tires, a departure from the standard 20-inch alloys and 235/50R20 tires seen on other NX 350h models.

The SUV offers heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats

The interior of the NX 350h Overtrail edition features a synthetic leather black design with earth-toned accents on the front armrest, seat edges, and door panel. The color scheme is inspired by the Monolith and is enhanced by 'Geo Layer' door trim that draws inspiration from nature. The SUV comes equipped with a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable seats a powered tailgate, a 17 Speaker Mark Levinson audio system, an ADAS suite and more.

Power and performance of the NX 350h Overtrail edition

The NX 350h Overtrail edition retains the same powertrain as its siblings in the lineup. It is powered by a 2.5-liter petrol engine paired with two electric motors - one in front and one in rear - delivering a combined output of 243hp. The power is distributed to all wheels through a 6-step e-CVT gearbox. The SUV also incorporates the brand's variable dampers system, with special attention given to aerodynamics.