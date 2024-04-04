Next Article

The i5 M60 xDrive has an impressive power output of 600hp/820Nm and over 500km of range

BMW India is now taking orders for i5 M60 EV

By Mudit Dube 02:59 pm Apr 04, 202402:59 pm

What's the story BMW has officially started accepting pre-orders for its upcoming all-electric sedan, the i5 M60 xDrive, in India. The luxury vehicle is expected to hit the market soon and will be imported via the Completely Built-Up (CBU) route. The high-performance sedan will be available in limited quantities, with deliveries set to commence in the country in May.

Performance specs

i5 M60 xDrive: A high-performance electric vehicle

The i5 M60 xDrive is a top-tier electric vehicle with an impressive power output of 600hp and a torque of 820Nm. This power allows the sedan to accelerate from zero to 100km/h in just 3.8 seconds. It boasts a claimed WLTP-cycle driving range of up to 516km on a single charge, making it an efficient choice for long-distance travel.

Executive insights

BMW India's president shares enthusiasm for i5 M60 xDrive

Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group India, expressed his excitement about the pre-launch bookings of BMW i5 M60 xDrive in India. He described the vehicle as an "epic athlete" with its sophisticated design, cutting-edge technology, and dynamic performance. Pawah highlighted BMW India's dominance in the electric luxury car segment for two consecutive years and affirmed their aim to further enrich their diverse range of electric vehicles with this new addition.