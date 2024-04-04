Next Article

The bike retains the twin LED headlamps and tall visor from its predecessor

2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched in India at ₹7.77 lakh

What's the story Kawasaki has launched the latest model of its adventure tourer, the Versys 650, in India. The bike is priced at ₹7.77 lakh (ex-showroom), maintaining the same cost as its predecessor, the MY2023 model. This year's version introduces two new color options - Metallic Flat Spark Black and Metallic Matte Dark Gray, adding to its aesthetic appeal.

Design updates

New Versys 650 model features contrasting paint schemes

The new Versys 650 model boasts contrasting black paint schemes, accentuated with red and green hues. A unique design element is a white stripe running on the side panels and headlamp cowl. The bike retains the twin LED headlamps and tall visor from its predecessor, ensuring continuity in its distinctive look.

Performance specs

The 2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 is powered by a 649cc parallel-twin motor. This engine delivers a power output of 66hp and a peak torque of 61Nm. It's paired with a six-speed gearbox that includes a slipper clutch. The bike has USD front forks with preload and rebound adjustability, along with a preload-adjustable Showa monoshock at the rear.

Safety features

Versys 650 model equipped with advanced braking system

The Versys 650's braking system comprises dual 300 mm discs at the front and a single 220 mm disc at the rear. It is fitted with 17-inch alloy wheels and sports 120/70 section front tires and 160/60 section rear tires. The bike also includes modern features such as a TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, a USB charging port, switchable traction control, and dual-channel ABS.