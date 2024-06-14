In brief Simplifying... In brief Renault's Alpine sports brand has unveiled its first electric model, the A290, a compact hot hatch with a design inspired by rally cars.

The A290, priced at around ₹34 lakh, boasts a 215hp engine, a range of 380km, and a top speed of nearly 170km/h.

With plans to introduce seven electric models, Renault aims to achieve sales of ₹1.8 lakh crore by 2026 and ₹7.04 lakh crore by 2030.

The A290 is available in two powertrains, both featuring a single-motor front-mounted setup

Alpine A290 debuts as a 215hp electric hot hatch

By Mudit Dube 11:01 am Jun 14, 202411:01 am

What's the story Alpine, a subsidiary of Renault, has unveiled its latest creation, the 2024 A290. This electric hot hatch boasts a stylish design that closely resembles its 2023 concept version. The A290 is available in two powertrains, both featuring a single-motor front-mounted setup. The more powerful option can deliver up to 215hp/300Nm and can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 6.4 seconds. However, the A290 will not be available for purchase in the United States and some other regions, including India.

Design and dimensions

A compact yet powerful package

The Alpine A290 is a compact vehicle, measuring 3,990mm in length and 1,520mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,530mm. This makes it slightly smaller than Volkswagen's Golf GTI. The design of the A290 pays homage to rally cars with its X-shaped auxiliary lights and a wide, low air intake on the front bumper. The car's two-tone body features a black hood and roof, a thin red center line, and blue trim around the windows.

Interiors

Interior and performance features of the A290

The interior of the Alpine A290 has been modified from the concept version's center seating position to a more conventional layout. It features a three-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather and aluminium buttons inspired by Formula 1. The car will be available in four trims, with the top models capable of reaching nearly 170km/h. The range is pegged at 380km. The A290 is equipped with Brembo four-piston front brake calipers and Michelin tires as standard.

Strategy

Alpine's electric vehicle strategy and pricing

Renault plans to introduce seven electric models under its Alpine sports brand, with the A290 being the first. The car is priced from €38,000 (approximately ₹34 lakh), positioning it as a competitor against Audi, BMW, Mercedes, and Tesla. The company aims for sales of €2 billion (approximately ₹1.8 lakh crore) for the division by 2026 and more than €8 billion (approximately ₹7.04 lakh crore) by 2030, with half outside Europe.