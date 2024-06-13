Next Article

Tata Nexon.ev, Punch.ev ace BNCAP test with 5-star safety rating

By Akash Pandey 02:01 pm Jun 13, 202402:01 pm

What's the story The Tata Nexon.ev has secured a 5-star safety rating in the latest round of crash tests conducted by Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP). The results were announced alongside those of the Punch.ev, which also received a 5-star rating. The Nexon.ev SUV scored 29.86 out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 44.54 out of 49 in Child Occupant Protection (COP). The Punch.ev scored 31.46 out of 32 points for AOP and 45.00 out of 49 points for COP.

Enhanced protection

Safety features in the EVs

The Nexon.ev comes with a comprehensive safety suite that includes all-wheel disc brakes, hill hold and descent control, auto-dimming IRVM, electronic stability control (ESC), six airbags, and a 360-degree camera. Regarding safety equipment, every variant of the Punch.ev includes six airbags, ABS, and ESC as standard. Furthermore, it offers supplementary safety functionalities such as a blind spot monitor, ISOFIX mounts, and three-point seatbelts for all seating positions.

Battery specifications

Performance and range specifications

The Nexon.ev and Punch.ev are available in two battery specifications: Long Range (LR) and Medium Range (MR). The LR version of Nexon.ev features a 40.5kWh battery and offers a driving range of up to 465km, while the MR version packs a 30kWh battery with up to 325km range. The LR option of Punch.ev houses a 35kWh battery, providing a range of up to 421km, while the MR variant features a 25kWh battery capable of traveling up to 315km per charge.