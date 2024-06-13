Next Article

The top-spec 719 Tramuntana variant of the bike comes with radar-assisted safety features

BMW Motorrad launches R 1300 GS in India at ₹21L

By Mudit Dube 12:52 pm Jun 13, 202412:52 pm

What's the story BMW Motorrad has introduced the R 1300 GS in the Indian market, with a starting price of ₹20.95 lakh (ex-showroom). This new model is an upgrade from the previous R 1250 GS, which was priced at ₹20.55 lakh. The company has confirmed that deliveries for the R 1300 GS will begin this month. The top-spec 719 Tramuntana variant of the bike comes with radar-assisted safety features.

About the bike

R 1300 GS: A closer look at the bike

The R 1300 GS is equipped with a 1,300cc, twin-cylinder engine that offers a compression ratio of 13.3:1. This engine delivers a maximum power output of 145hp at 7,750rpm and peak torque of 149Nm at 6,500rpm. The bike weighs 237kg with a full 19-liter fuel tank, making it 12kg lighter than its predecessor. All models of the R 1300 GS sold in India will feature cross-spoked tubeless wheels as standard.

Features

Standard and optional packages for the R 1300 GS

The Indian version of the R 1300 GS will come with standard Comfort and Dynamic packages. These packages include features such as an electronic windscreen, bidirectional quickshifter, center stand, and Pro riding modes. The Touring package, which includes pannier mounts, chromed exhaust header pipes, adaptive headlight, knuckle guard extenders, and GPS device mounting, is also standard on all variants except the base Light White model. The Triple Black variant offers an optional Adaptive Ride Height (ARH) feature.

Top-spec highlights

Top-spec variant of R 1300 GS offers unique features

The top-tier Option 719 Tramuntana variant of the R 1300 GS is the only one to feature radar-assisted safety measures like Active Cruise Control and Front Collision Warning. It also offers a unique Green/Yellow paint option and various milled metal components. However, this top model cannot be equipped with the ARH feature. The R 1300 GS lineup offers a variety of standard and optional features, making it a versatile choice for riders.