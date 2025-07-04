Haryana to build Disneyland-style theme park in NCR? Find out

The Haryana government has recently announced plans to develop India's first Disneyland-style theme park in Manesar, Haryana . The proposed 500-acre site near Pachgaon Chowk will be developed as part of a mega tourism project to boost the National Capital Region's economy. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini called it a "game-changing project" that will deliver widespread benefits.

Project details Theme park to be developed with an international animation brand The theme park will be made in collaboration with a major international animation brand, making the park, first of its kind in India. The location of Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway and Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor along the Manesar site ensures easy access for people across NCR. It is also close to major highways like Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and Dwarka Expressway, making it accessible for domestic and international tourists.

Cultural expansion Haryana government is also expanding its cultural calendar Other than the theme park, the Haryana government is trying to expand its cultural calendar. Plans are underway to make the International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra bigger and hold the Surajkund Mela three times every year instead of once. CM Saini has expressed confidence in the state's future as a mega tourism destination, adding that it is set to become a vibrant hub for both domestic and international travelers.