Heatwave relief for Delhi; IMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms and rain in Delhi on Friday, bringing some respite from the scorching heat.
The minimum temperature was recorded at 31°C on Friday, four degrees above normal for this time of year.
The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 42°C, according to the IMD.
Air quality
Delhi's air quality remains 'moderate'
Despite a severe heatwave gripping Delhi, the city's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category.
At 9:00am the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 195.
The CPCB classifies AQI levels from zero to 50 as 'good,' 51-100 as 'satisfactory,' 101-200 as 'moderate,' 201-300 as 'poor,' 301-400 as 'very poor,' and 401-500 as 'severe.'
Monsoon update
Monsoon likely to arrive in Delhi by June 25
The southwest monsoon, which picked up pace this week, is likely to cover most of northwest India, including Delhi, by June 25.
This is earlier than the normal date of arrival.
The monsoon had set foot in Kerala on May 24 and reached central Maharashtra and the entire northeast by May 29.
However, it remained inactive from late May until mid-June.