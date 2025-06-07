What's the story

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has proposed removing toll booths at Delhi's entry points, according to a report by Dainik Jagran.

The move is aimed at reducing traffic congestion caused by these booths, especially on NH-9 near Ghazipur.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) runs 156 such booths, with only 13 using Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) systems for smoother transactions.