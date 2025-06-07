Gadkari proposes removing Delhi's entry toll booths
What's the story
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has proposed removing toll booths at Delhi's entry points, according to a report by Dainik Jagran.
The move is aimed at reducing traffic congestion caused by these booths, especially on NH-9 near Ghazipur.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) runs 156 such booths, with only 13 using Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) systems for smoother transactions.
Bottleneck issues
Blockades are a source of harassment, waste of time
The traffic jams are mainly due to delays in collecting toll tax and the Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) from commercial vehicles.
Gadkari called these blockades "a source of harassment for passengers and waste of time" during a high-level meeting with Delhi LG VK Saxena, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Mayor.
The MCD earns around ₹864 crore annually from toll tax collected through a private agency.
Legal intervention
NHAI to approach SC to modify ECC collection order
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is planning to approach the Supreme Court to modify a 2015 order mandating ECC collection.
Both LG Saxena and Chief Minister Gupta agree on finding a solution, but MCD fears losing revenue.
Gadkari suggested exploring alternative sources like property development and nominal additional vehicle taxes if toll booths are removed.
Commuter relief
Over 1.10 lakh commercial vehicles enter Delhi daily
If implemented, these measures could decongest city borders and ease travel for lakhs of daily commuters.
Over 1.10 lakh commercial vehicles enter Delhi daily through these booths, including around 70,000 cabs or taxis.
A new tender process is underway with a reserve price set at ₹900 crore, potentially increasing revenue to nearly ₹1,000 crore.